CM Siddaramaiah Orders Ban On Plastic Bottles, Mandates Use Of Nandini Products In Govt Events
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed all government departments to strictly adopt eco-friendly practices by replacing plastic water bottles with sustainable alternatives in offices and official events across the state.
Benguluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed all government departments to strictly adopt eco-friendly practices by replacing plastic water bottles with sustainable alternatives in offices and official events across the state.
In a note issued on October 28, which was released to media on Friday, the CM emphasised the state's commitment to environmental responsibility and promotion of indigenous products.
The directive aims to make government functions more sustainable while supporting local enterprises.
( Source : PTI )
Next Story