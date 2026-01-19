CM Siddaramaiah Inaugurates Rayanna Statue

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the State government would develop the memorial sites of six other freedom fighters who were hanged by the British at Nandagad in Belagavi district, on the lines of the samadhi of revolutionary hero Sangolli Rayanna.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the statue of Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna near the memorial site and performing the bhoomi pooja for various development works at the Nandagad Rural Education Society grounds, the Chief Minister said the government aims to develop Sangolli and Nandagad as tourist destinations.

“Rayanna was a great patriot. Remembering his life and sacrifice is the duty of every citizen,” he said, adding that different phases of Rayanna’s life and struggle have been depicted through sculptures at the Veerabhoomi.

He recalled that a Shaurya Bhoomi and a Sainik School were inaugurated at Sangolli in 2024 and said both Sangolli, Rayanna’s birthplace, and Nandagad, where he was executed, were being developed in a planned manner.

Belagavi district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the foundation stone for the Veerabhoomi was laid in 2013 to showcase Rayanna’s life and struggle, and that the vision had now been realised. He said Nandagad would emerge as a national-level tourist destination and gain a distinct place on the map of India.