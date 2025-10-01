CM Siddaramaiah ‘Hopeful’ of Continuing in the Post

Bengaluru: “I hope so on showering flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari going in a procession mounted golden howdah carried by a designated elephant in 2026 on Jumbo savari day, the finale of Mysore Dasara festivities,” exuded confidence Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue in the post.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, in reply to a query, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Why should I not offer flower petals to Goddess Chamundeshwari?” Intervening at this juncture, Mysuru incharge and Minister of Social Welfare Dr H.C. Mahadevappa, “He will offer flower petals to Goddess Chamundeshwari idol until he is in the chair.”

When his attention was drawn to change of Chief Minister in November, Siddaramaiah said, “Many leaders say taking into consideration that I’m completing two-and-a-half years as Chief Minister in November so but one has to abide by the decision of the high command on leadership change.” Adding he said, “Whatever high command decides, we have to go by it.”

To a statement of the Union Minister of Large Scale Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would be behind bars soon, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, “He is not a prophecy teller and things will not go as per his words.” Siddaramaiah said Kumarswamy is unaware of the prevailing scenario.