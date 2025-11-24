CM Non-committal On Promise Made to KPCC Chief On Transfer Of Power

BENGALURU: A buzz in the Congress party is over a reported promise made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to vacate his seat after two-and-half years in office and on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remained non-committal on his reported assurance made to former Member of Parliament D.K. Suresh, younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, to vacate his seat after two-and-half years in power.

When his attention was drawn to a reported promise he is said to have made to D.K. Suresh, Chief Minister, in Sidlaghatta of Chikkaballapur, Siddaramaiah stated he will abide by the decision of the high command on change of guard in Karnataka.

It may be recalled here D.K. Suresh, a couple of days back, revealed Siddaramaiah assured him to make way for D.K. Shivakumar to become Chief Minister after he completes in power and the assurance was made by Siddaramaiah at the time of formation of government in May 2023 when Congress party returned to power.

Suresh exuded confidence in Siddaramaiah to keep his words and vacate his seat since he completed two-and-half years in office and stated “He is a witness when Siddaramaiah made the promise.”

Meanwhile, D.K. Shivakumar, a front runner to occupy Chief Minister’s post, met Minister of Energy K.J. George at his residence on Race Course road in Bengaluru on Sunday evening and reportedly sent across a message to Siddaramaiah over his promise to transfer power after two-and-half years.

K.C. George on Monday clarified his meeting with D.K. Shivakumar was over ensuing election to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and his meeting with Shivakumar was not on the directions of central party leadership over transfer of power with a message not to act in haste.

Over the reported promise made by Chief Minister Siddaramaih, former Congressman and MLC H. Vishwanath wanted Siddaramaiah to at least deny that he did not make any promise to D.K. Suresh on transfer of power after two-and-half years and stated “It is true that Siddaramaiah promises D.K. Suresh and D.K. Shivakumar for smooth transfer of power by keeping his hand on both of their heads.”

He wanted Shivakumar to spell out what all transpired in Karnataka Bhavan of New Delhi over transfer of power and observed Shivakumar “at the moment is taking a sober step.”

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok, a couple of days back, observed D.K. Shivakumar in an oblique reference to Siddaramaiah has been projecting him as an “untrustworthy” since he has failed to keep his words on transfer of power. Ashok said “Siddaramaiah will be labelled as untrustworthy.”