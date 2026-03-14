CM Mounted Pressure On Officials To Arrange For Gas Cylinders For A Mass Feeding Programme In Mysuru

BENGALURU: When hotels are made to wait for supply of commercial gas cylinders and domestic gas consumers struggle to register for a gas cylinder when there is shortage of gas cylinder distribution, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly exerted pressure on officials (of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs) to arrange for adequate number of gas cylinders to prepare of food at an mass feeding programme as part of a religious event at Varakodu of Mysuru district on Friday.

The fair was attended by about a lakh people at a religious event at Varakodu, which falls under Varuna Assembly seat represented by Siddaramaiah.

Like the significance attached to Varkodu by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, president of Mysore Hotels Owners Association Narayan Gowda told reporters on Saturday, wanted Siddaramaiah to pay attention to hospitality sector in Mysore, his home turf and arrange for commercial gas cylinders at the earliest instead of making them wait for a week.

“It is not wrong on part of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ask officials concerned to arrange for an adequate number of gas cylinders,” said Narayan Gowda but wanted “Chief Minister to show the same amount of seriousness to get adequate commercial gas cylinders to Mysuru, his home turf.”

“It would have been better had Siddaramaiah arranged for a load of cylinders (200 gas cylinders) instead of focusing on Varkodu function alone where about 50 gas cylinders were reportedly used to prepare food for a mass feeding programme,” Gowda said.

“Had a load being arranged, some hotels in need of gas cylinders would have been benefited,” the president of Mysore Hotel Owners Association said. Gowda said the State Government in particular Chief Minister Siddarmaiah to view the problems of the hospitality sector with utmost seriousness to Mysuru and the State.