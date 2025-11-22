CM Met AICC President In Bengaluru, Says “Ready To Meet High Command If Summoned”

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday evening met president of All India Congress Committee Malikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru city where both the leaders were engaged in a closed door meeting for about an hour.

Chief Minister termed the meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge was a “cordial” one and stated “If high command summons I am ready to meet them in New Delhi.” Asked about what transpired at the meeting, Siddaramaiah stated he discussed with Kharge on ways to strengthen the party and the ensuing elections to local bodies.

On reported power-sharing, Siddaramaiah made it clear “high command’s decision is binding on me and also Shivakumar” and stated "High command's decision on change of guard is final."

After his day’s engagements, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drove to the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge. Taking note of the political developments in Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge arrived from New Delhi to Bengaluru on Friday and asked Siddaramaiah to meet him on Saturday evening to take stock of the situation.

The meeting between Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjun Kharge assumed significance after supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reportedly started to mount pressure on Central leadership to initiate steps to elevate Shivakumar to the post of Chief Minister.

The supporters of Shivakumar reportedly cited a reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah completed his two-and-half year term as Chief Minister and Shivakumar should be made the Chief Minister.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle at the meeting Siddaramaiah reportedly expressed displeasure over supporters of D.K. Shivakumar demanded a change of guard in Karnataka and stated the demand has led to confusion among the people of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah wanted Mallikarjun Kharge to initiate steps to go for a cabinet meeting. In reply to Siddaramaiah’s plea, Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly assured the Chief Minister to discuss the matter with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of Opposition R. Ashok demanded the Congress central leadership to clarify on “Who is the Chief Minister?” He observed “One group is working to save Siddaramaiah, while another is working to remove him” and taking advantage of the situation, criminal activities have increased in the State.