CM Lays Foundation Stone for Mini Tidel Park in Kanyakumari

Kanyakumari:Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated completed projects, laid foundation stones for new schemes and distributed welfare assistance totalling Rs. 1,785.37 crore, in Kanyakumari district.

On the second day of his two-day visit to the district, Stalin laid the foundation stone for a mini Tidel park near Agastheeswaram, to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. The project is expected to generate around 600 new employment opportunities.



The Chief Minister inaugurated 1,217 completed works, executed at a cost of Rs. 632.35 crore, and laid foundation stones for 1,237 new projects with a combined outlay of Rs. 294.09 crore.



In addition, welfare assistance, amounting to Rs. 858.92 crore, was also distributed to 3,12,082 beneficiaries under various state government departments.



Highlighting the achievements of his "Dravidian Model" administration, Stalin said over the past five years, 11,690 development works, worth Rs. 4,119 crore, have been implemented in Kanyakumari district. Since May 2021, nearly 34 lakh people in the district had benefited from various welfare schemes, amounting to Rs. 4,260 crore, he added.



Adding that he had been working tirelessly to justify the trust reposed in him by the people, Stalin expressed confidence that his government would secure a renewed mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections. He asserted that ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’ will deliver an even more advanced pace of governance in the state.





