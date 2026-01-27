CM Firm on Passing a Resolution Against MGNREGA Repeal

Bengaluru:Despite attempts by Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs to stall discussion on Union Government’s decision to bring in Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (VB G RAM G Act), 2025 in place of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a confident Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted the special session convened to discuss on Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar Aajeevika Mission Act, will pass a “resolution” against Union Government’s decision to repeal Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Addressing the gathering in Bengaluru to protest against repealing MGNREGA, Siddaramaiah said while Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 then now it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has “assassinated” Mahatma Gandhi for the second time by way of repealing MGNREGA.



He questioned the gathering “Do you know who is behind the MGNREGA repeal?” and stated “It is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). RSS wishes that poor should not get uplift in the society. The design is to take advantage of the poor for their gains.”



The Chief Minister stated “Repeal of MGNREGA a RSS conspiracy” and he stated Union Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan directed State BJP MLAs to stall discussion on VB G RAM G Act in the ongoing special session of legislature.



In the ensuing State budget, Siddaramaiah said he will announce naming as many as 6,000 panchayat offices after Mahatma Gandhi and stated “Gandhi got us Independence and advocated gram swaraj.”

He asked his party men to reach all villages and gram panchayats over repealing MGNREGA and stated “Padayatras against repealing NREGA have started in all districts.”