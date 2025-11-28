CM, DyCM Cross Swords Over “Word” Promise

Bengaluru: The ongoing tussle for power sharing between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took a serious turn after both of them took to their social media platform to counter each other over “word” (reported promise over power-sharing agreement between the two).

By using “word” in his post, D.K. Shivakumar reportedly indicated to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the reported promise he said to have made when power-sharing formula was reached in May, 2023 when Congress party made a comeback in Karnataka throwing Bharatiya Janata Party out of power.

D.K. Suresh, younger brother of D.K. Shivakumar, claimed he is a witness to the power-sharing agreement in New Delhi that Siddaramaiah will first serve as Chief Minister for two-and-half years and later D.K. Shivakumar would be handed over the power.

On Thursday, first it was Shivakumar to post, in an oblique reference to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, indicating to him over the reported unwritten power-sharing agreement using "word" in the post. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar shared a post on his social media platform “Word power is world power.”

The posts of Shivakumar stated “Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk.” When queried about the intention of the post, Shivakumar denied having posted anything on his social media platform. “No..No…I have not posted anything. It’s fake..fake..” He made it clear that he did not post anything on a promise made to him (over power sharing).

Hours later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also took his social media platform to counter Shivakumar and his post stated “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people.” He stated “Our Word to Karnataka is not a slogan, it means the World to us.”

By referring “word” Siddaramaiah stated “243 promises out of 593 are already completed and every remaining promise will be fulfilled with commitment, credibility and care.”