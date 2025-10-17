Siddaramaiah Deletes Posts On World Record Certificate For ‘Shakti’ Scheme

BENGAURU: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former minister C.T. Ravi on Friday questioned the veracity over a claim by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that his government’s ‘Shakti’ scheme to allow free bus rides for women in State owned buses entered the ‘London Book of World Record.’ However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was quick to delete the posts after his display of certificate came for questioning by BJP.

“This certificate looks as fake as the Congress Government itself,” stated Ravi over his social media post to question its authenticity and questioned the Chief Minister “How long can you go and show all these cheap tricks to fool people?” According to BJP MLC, “Not only the certificate is fake. It has a rate card to buy!”

C.T. Ravi took note of mistakes in the certificate displayed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared over his social networking account. In the certificate, C.T. Ravi pointed to a spelling mistake where it was written ‘Honble’ instead of ‘Honourable.’ Ravi pointed to another mistake in the claimed certificate copy where it was written ‘Record’ in place of ‘Records.’

A couple of days back, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared his social networking account claiming his government’s ‘Shakti’ scheme entered the ‘London Book of Record’ over reporting 564.10 crore free bus rides for women from June 11, 2023 to September 30, 2025 under the scheme.

Netizens questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “Why did the Karnataka CM delete his tweet?”

In response to doubts raised by BJP MLC and former minister over London Book of World Records certification, Minister of Transport Ramalinga Reddy on Friday stated “The achievements are factual, verifiable and stand independently of any third-party recognition.”

Reddy in a statement said The London Book of World Records is a private record-keeping body that has previously awarded several public personalities and institutions across the country including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari among others.