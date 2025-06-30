CM Change in Karnataka: Kharge Says Only High Command Can Decide

Bengaluru: Expressing displeasure over party MLAs issuing varying statements of change of Chief Minister in Karnataka after September, president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday made it clear “That is in the hands of high command” to initiate a change in Chief Minister in Karnataka.



Continuing, he told reporters in Bengaluru, that “Nobody can say from here (Bengaluru), what is going at the high command level” over speculation that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would replace Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister.

It may be noted here, a couple of days back, Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, made a statement “A lot of political developments are expected after September.” Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussain said “Changes in the political arena do happen naturally. High command will decide on the suitable/right person to occupy the chair (Chief Minister).” While Rajanna is a close confidante of Siddaramaiah, Iqbal Hussian is close to D.K. Shivakumar.

Kharge stated Karnataka in charge and general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala is in Bengaluru to hold meetings with party MLAs.

“He will submit his report and apprise the high command of his meetings with the MLAs. Based on his report, the high command will initiate further actions,” stated Kharge and on replacement of Chief Minister, the AICC president said, “This issue is left to the high command and high command has got powers to initiate further actions.” He stated “One should not create problems/confusions.”

“I will not comment over varying statements given by MLAs/leaders,” he stated and said “I will answer only at the AICC level and other than that, I will not react to each and every statement at the State level.” “If I go on answering all statements, then it will be impossible to find answers for much more important questions,” Kharge stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru he shares a good rapport with Shivakumar and stated both the leaders will not give attention to varying statements of leaders (over power sharing between the two).