CM Blames BJP For Massive Backlog Of Vacancies In Karnataka

BENGALURU: Over thousands of job aspirants hitting roads in Dharwad on Tuesday demanding initiation of steps by the State Government to fill-up vacant posts in government departments, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule over the State from 2019-2023 over its series of recruitment irregularities and corrupt scandals led to massive backlog of vacancies.

“When we assumed office, over 2.64 lakh government posts were vacant. It was a result of prolonged inaction by the previous BJP government which failed to initiate timely recruitments or create a structured roadmap to fill vacancies,” said the Chief Minister in a statement in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Continuing on vacant posts, the Chief Minister said at the same time, several recruitment processes had to be temporarily stalled due to legal challenges surrounding internal reservation, which was under consideration before the Courts.

“In the last 2.5 years, the State Government recruited more than 40,000 posts across departments,” he said and assured the job aspirants the process of filling the remaining vacancies is ongoing and will be further accelerated in a transparent, systematic and time-bound manner.

Besides, recognizing the hardships of job aspirants, the State Government relaxed the age criteria by over 5 years for upcoming recruitments, ensuring that deserving candidates are not unfairly excluded because of systemic delays.

“We are taking all necessary administrative and policy measures to recruit for more positions in the coming years and to strengthen recruitment institutions so that such backlogs do not recur,” the Chief Minister said.