CM Assures To Write To Union Government To Name Namma Metro In Bengaluru After Social Reformer Basavanna

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday assured followers of 12th century social reformer Basavanna to write to the Union Government over their demand to name ‘Namma Metro’ in Bengaluru city after Basavanna and stated “The State Government will look into their demand.”

“I would have given on the spot approval to name Namma Metro after Basavanna had it entirely been under the State Government. But, the Namma Metro is a joint venture of State and Union Governments,” said the Chief Minister while addressing at a function organised as part of Basava Samskruti Abhiyana-2025 in Bengaluru.

“The share of the State Government is more than that of the Union Government but still Union Government approval is needed to name Namma Metro after Basavanna,” he said and stated “I will put forth your demand before the Union Government to arrive at a decision.”

“In politics, I have kept my promises made,” said the Chief Minister and stated “After requests to declare Basavanna as Cultural Leader of Karnataka, the demand was conceded at once.”

Regarding another demand to open ‘Vachana University’ requested by seer Basavalinga Pattadeveru of Bhalki in Bidar, Chief Minister Siddaaramaiah assured the seer to initiate steps to make ‘Vachana University’ a reality next year. Vachanas are short prose like Kannada poems written in 12th century during the era of social reformer Basavanna.

Over works on ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ (a religious complex) in Basavakalyan of Bidar going at a snail’s pace, Chief Minister assured to initiate steps to give momentum to the works and complete the works.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated he is a staunch follower of social reformed Basavanna since the days he studied Law decades back.