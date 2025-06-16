CM Assures Kodavas To Name A Metro Station After Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa

BENGALURU: Responding to a plea to name a Station of Bangalore Metro Train Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in Bengaluru city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday assured to fulfill the wish of the Kodavas to name a Metro Station after Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the first Field Marshal of independent India. Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa was from Kodagu district.

“The matter to name a Metro Station in Bengaluru city will be placed before the cabinet meeting to arrive at a decision,” said the Chief Minister and exuded confidence that “None will have objection to name a Metro Station after Field Marshal Cariappa.” Though a request has been made to name a Metro Station but have not stated a particular Station.

“I will make an honest effort to name the Metro Station after Field Marshal Cariappa,” Siddaramaiah said at a felicitation programme organized by members of Kodava Samaj in Bengaluru. The felicitation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was organized in honour of the State Government allocation of 7 acres for Kodava Samaj in Bengaluru city.

At the function, D.K. Shivakumar assured the Kodava Samaj members that the demand of Kodava Samaj to name a Metro Station after Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa has been received with an open mind and stated “The State Government will make all efforts for the coming generations to remember Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa.”