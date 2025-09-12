CM Asks Residents To Actively Participate In Fresh Socio-Economic Survey Starting September 22

BENGALURU: A fresh socio-economic and educational survey is all set to be conducted in Karnataka from September 22 to October 7 while the final report of the survey is expected by December this year, stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The latest survey undertaken by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, will consist of a detailed questionnaire containing 60 questions and the Asha Karyakartas will visit every household in advance to provide the application form.

A fresh socio-economic survey was initiated after the State Government did not accept the previous socio-economic survey report of the Kantharaj Commission citing that survey was a decade old (2014).

“The (fresh) survey aims to cover the State population approximately 7 crore people across 2 crore households. The survey will gather detailed information on the social, educational, political and economic status of every family,” said the Chief Minister at a press conference in Bengaluru.

On the importance of the survey, Siddaramaiah said “The survey is a crucial step towards achieving social justice and providing equal opportunities for all, as enshrined in the Constitution” and observed “Even decades after Independence, inequality persists. To make our democracy stronger, we must eliminate these disparities. This survey will provide the data needed to design effective welfare programmes for everyone.”

The survey will be carried out by about 1.75 lakh teachers during Dasara vacation and the teachers taking part in the survey work will be paid honorarium of upto Rs 20,000. A total allocation of Rs 325 crore has been made.

The Commission headed by Madhusudan Naik has been instructed to conduct survey work in a scientific manner and ensure that one is left out in the exercise, said the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah wanted all residents to participate in the survey actively and asked the residents to answer all the questions put forth by the enumerators truthfully.