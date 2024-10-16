CM asks BJP MPs to raise their voice against raw deal to Karnataka by Centre

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha members elected from Karnataka as “Why are they not raising their voice against step-motherly treatment to Karnataka in tax share by the Central Government?”

At a function held in Thorekadanahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district to inaugurate water supply to 110 villages of Bengaluru under Cauvery 5th stage project, Chief Minister said every year Karnataka collects about Rs 4 lakh crore as taxes to the Union Government and in return Karnataka gets back only Rs 60,000 crore. He explained for every Re 1 paid to the Union Government in the form of taxes, Karnataka gets back 15 paise and questioned the gathering “Is it not injustice (to Karnataka)?”

He wanted to know from the BJP MPs “Why are they not speaking against this injustice to Karnataka?” While Karnataka got raw deal from the Union Government, States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (ruled by BJP) among others got lion’s share in tax share from the Union Government.

Pointing out at Union Government delay in according permission to State Government proposed Mekdatau balancing reservoir construction across River Cauvery in Ramnagar district, Siddaramaiah said the Union Government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meted out injustice to Karnataka by holding permission for Mekedatu. The State Government made repeated appeals to the Union Government but nothing substantial happened so far.

He asked State Janata Dal Secular (JDS) president and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy “Why has he not evinced in getting approval for Mekedatu from the Union Government?”