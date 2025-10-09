Classroom in Urdu Govt School Demolished to Link House Through It

BENGALURU: A person identified as Khurram Pasha dared to demolish a classroom of Government Higher Primary Urdu School in Saligrama town of Saligrama taluk in Mysuru district to make way to his house located adjacent to the school.

The incident took place on October 5 evening at around 5.30 pm before the demolition came to the notice of School teacher S.D. Mahesh who acted quickly to file a police complaint.

The Urdu School had shut for some years owing to low attendance and this year, school teachers strived hard to get new admissions. As many as 14 students got admissions to study at the Urdu School.

Acting immediately, Mahesh lodged a complaint with Saligrama police against Khurram Pasha and two others who assisted him in the demolition works. The demolition of the classroom walls was taken-up using an earthmover and a tractor to shift the debris.

Mahesh conducted a spot inspection and brought the demolition of the classroom attached to the school to the notice of officials of Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) before a police complaint was lodged against accused person Khurram Pasha and two others. In his complaint to the police, Mahesh alleged trespassing by Khurram Pasha and two others besides engaging themselves in demolition of a classroom of the school using an earthmover and a tractor attached with a trailer.

Complainant and teacher at school S.D. Mahesh told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday the accused demolished the classroom under the impression that the school was unused and took advantage of the situation. After the incident, Mahesh said, the area has been fenced to avert trespassing by persons.

Khurram Pasha is said to be absconding after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him at Saligrama police station. Police investigation is on. Police have seized the earthmover and tractor used in the demolition work.