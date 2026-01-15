CID Requests Videos, Photos From Public in Ballari Case

Ballari: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has appealed to the public and media persons to share video clips and photographs related to the violence that erupted in Ballari city on January 1 during a clash between Congress and BJP workers over a banner put up for the unveiling of a Valmiki statue.

The confrontation between BJP and Congress workers escalated into stone-pelting and gunfire, in which a Congress worker Rajashekar was killed, while several others sustained injuries. Following the incident, cases were registered at the Brucepet Police Station in Ballari.

The state government had handed over the case to the CID.

The CID, which is probing the incident, has said that any visual material related to the episode would aid the investigation. People who possess videos or photographs have been requested to share them via WhatsApp at 6360573808.

The agency has assured that the identity of those who provide information or visual evidence will be kept strictly confidential.