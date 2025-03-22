Chitradurga MLA demands Siddaramaiah's resignation

Mangaluru: Chitradurga MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that his government is mired in corruption, moral scandals, and financial mismanagement.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Saturday, Karjol accused the Congress government of betraying Dalits by diverting funds meant for their welfare.

"In 2023-24, Rs 11,144 crore allocated for Dalit welfare was used for other purposes. For 2024-25, Rs 14,000 crore under the Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCP-TSP) has been misused. While the Chief Minister boasts of a Rs 42,000 crore allocation for SC/STs in this budget, only Rs 7,000 crore will actually benefit Dalits. The rest is either diverted to other departments or used for guarantee schemes. This is nothing but deception," Karjol alleged.

Highlighting governance failures, Karjol cited alarming statistics.

"Since Siddaramaiah took office, 3,400 farmers have died by suicide, 730 women have lost their lives in government hospitals post-delivery, and 1,100 newborns have died. Fifty girls have been raped and murdered, 12 contractors have ended their lives over non-payment of dues or demand for bribe, 10 government officials have committed suicide due to corruption-related harassment, and 23 people have died due to microfinance-related harassment. This is the grim reality of Karnataka under Congress government in the last two years," he claimed.

Karjol also opposed the government’s proposal to establish separate degree colleges for Muslim girls.

"Education should unite, not divide. Branding a college as exclusive for Muslim girls is an injustice. This move isolates the Muslim community, just as untouchables were once segregated. The Congress has always played vote-bank politics, and this is another example of their divisive agenda," he said.

He further warned against religious-based reservations. "Gandhi and Ambedkar advocated reservation for the upliftment of the downtrodden, not for religious groups. Siddaramaiah must abandon his divisive policies," he added.

Speaking about the Honey trap issue, he said that in the legislature, a senior minister spoke about efforts to make him the victim of honey-trap.

"Another claimed that 48 MLAs were similarly targeted. Leaders like Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, and Rajanna have also acknowledged the issue. On one hand, the government is mired in corruption; on the other, there are unethical scandals. The government cannot provide good governance," he added.

Karjol also alleged that the government is facing allegations of unethical practices and sexual scandals.

"A corrupt administration like this cannot truly represent the people. Siddaramaiah must take responsibility, resign immediately, and apologize to the public," he demanded.

Karjol also condemned the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs for six months, calling it undemocratic. "When Siddaramaiah was in opposition, he banged on tables, and even stormed into the legislature by kicking the doors. We never took such extreme action against him. This government is intoxicated with power and is silencing opposition voices," he said.

He stressed that legislative suspensions should not exceed a few days. "Even when opposition leaders misbehaved in the past, we never imposed permanent disqualifications. In a democracy, dissent must be allowed, but this government is suppressing it. We had suspended members for a day or two but not for six months," he added.

He emphasized the importance of moral values for elected representatives.