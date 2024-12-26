Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates Gangadhar Deshpande memorial

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Gangadhar Deshpande Memorial Hall and Photo Gallery in Ramateertha Nagar of Belagavi, honoring the freedom fighter who played a key role in hosting Mahatma Gandhi’s only Congress presidency in 1924.

The memorial, built at a cost of Rs 1.58 crore, serves to preserve and promote awareness of Deshpande's significant contributions to India's independence movement.

Situated in Ramateertha Nagar, the facility covers 15 guntas of land and includes a hall, a statue of Deshpande, a photo gallery, a compound wall, paved pathways, and a landscaped garden.

Gangadhar Rao Deshpande, known as the "Lion of Karnataka," was a prominent figure in the Indian freedom struggle. A native of Hudali village in Belagavi district, Deshpande was instrumental in organizing the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi.

Initially, Gandhi had declined to preside over the Congress session. However, Deshpande’s efforts convinced Gandhi to take on the role, and during the session, both Jawaharlal Nehru and Gangadhar Deshpande served as General Secretaries.

At that time, Deshpande held a position of influence within the Congress party, on par with that of Nehru. Had he chosen to, he could have secured a prominent post in the Indian government post-independence. However, Deshpande chose the path of spirituality, selflessly stating that his work and service were solely for the nation’s freedom.

Deshpande had invited Gandhi to Hudali, where Gandhi stayed for seven days.

Prominent leaders such as Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shaukat Ali, Sarojini Naidu, and writers like Betgeri Krishna Sharma and G. Narayan accompanied him.

Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism Department minister and the President of the Centenary Committee H.K. Patil, the Honorary President of the Centenary Committee Veerappa Moily, Minister for Public Works and District In-Charge Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Urban Development, Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Minister for Health, Dinesh Gundurao, Chief Whip of the Government Ashok Patan and others were present at the program held as part of 'Gandhi Bharat'.