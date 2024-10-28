Chennamma Bommai Hits Campaign Trail for Son Bharath in Shiggaon By-Election

Shiggaon: Chennamma Basavaraj Bommai, mother of BJP candidate Bharath Bommai, on Sunday actively joined the campaign trail for the forthcoming Shiggaon by-election. She campaigned in Hanumarahalli of Shiggaon Taluk, urging voters to support her son.

Speaking to the media during the campaign at Prabhanjan Garment Unit, she expressed confidence in the public’s support for Bharath.

“It was the people's demand that led us to field our son Bharath as a candidate. We have received strong support, especially from women voters. They acknowledge the developments in roads, housing, and drinking water, and they have now requested employment opportunities," she said.

Chennamma also mentioned that Bharath’s earlier involvement in campaigns on behalf of his father, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has made him well-known among the people in the constituency.

She lauded Bharath’s role in bringing factories to the region and voiced her trust in his dedication to the development of the constituency and youth welfare.