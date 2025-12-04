Chaos at Bengaluru Airport as IndiGo Cancels Over 100 Flights

Bengaluru: Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday after IndiGo cancelled more than 100 flights, reportedly due to shortage of crew and ground staff.

Several travellers took to social media alleging that they received last-minute cancellation alerts and were not provided alternate arrangements. Those who reached the airport early Thursday morning said airline officials were “unresponsive” and gave “vague or evasive replies” regarding the disruption.

Flight services on major domestic routes including Kolkata, Goa, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune were severely affected.

Visuals from the airport showed long queues, frustrated passengers arguing with staff, and toddlers and elderly passengers waiting without seating.

IndiGo has not issued a detailed public statement yet, but sources indicated the cancellations were the result of operational and staffing shortages following internal scheduling issues.

Airport authorities said they were working with the airline to manage the situation and assist affected travellers.

Further updates are awaited.