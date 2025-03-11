Chakravarthy Sulibele’s speech sparks controversy; calls for legal action intensify

Mangaluru, March 11: Orator Chakravarthy Sulibele has found himself at the center of a controversy following his recent speech in Mangaluru. His remarks at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event have drawn sharp criticism from progressive thinkers, who are now demanding legal action against him.

Sulibele was the keynote speaker at a programme organised by the VHP at the Sri Koragajja Shrine in Kuthar, near Mangaluru. During his address, he reportedly urged unmarried Hindu youths to look beyond their community when choosing a life partner.

His statement has sparked outrage among progressive circles, with critics questioning its implications.

“Hindu outfits are quick to cry ‘Love Jihad’ when a Hindu girl marries a Muslim man. How, then, do they justify Chakravarthy Sulibele’s call for Hindu boys to marry Muslim girls?” asked CPIM Ullal Division Secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal while speaking to Deccan Chronicle.

Bajal also took issue with the venue of the speech. “This was supposed to be a religious event at the Sri Koragajja temple. What relevance does Koragajja have to such political or communal issues? If they wanted to discuss these matters, they should have held a BJP event instead,” he said.

He further criticized the speech, calling it divisive and patriarchal. “His remarks are in poor taste and undermine religious harmony. They reflect a regressive mindset and an endorsement of ‘Manuvad.’ The temple administration must take a stand, and the police should file a suo motu case. Like-minded organizations are also exploring legal options,” he added.

However, the VHP has dismissed the controversy, asserting that Sulibele’s remarks were misinterpreted.

“He simply stated that Hindu boys are free to marry anyone. His message was about valuing life over Jihad—what is wrong with that?” questioned VHP South Zone Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell.

Pumpwell further argued that the outrage was unwarranted. “The so-called progressive thinkers claim his remarks contradict our stance on ‘Love Jihad.’ Does this mean they acknowledge that ‘Love Jihad’ is real? They have no real issues to raise, so they are manufacturing this controversy,” he claimed.