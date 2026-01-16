CESC Rebuilds Collapsed Power Tower in Record 18 Hours, Restores Power to 120 Villages

BENGALURU: It would normally take 3-days to construct a new power transmission tower but officials and personnel of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited did it in 18-hours to restore power supply to as many as 120 villages in Hanur tauk of Chamarajanagar after an dilapidated tower came crashing down on Monday early morning.

The crash occurred at around 6.30 am on January 12 and noticing the power supply affected to about 120 villages, officials and personnel attached to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) swung into action to restore power supply by constructing an 80-feet tower in its place in a span of 18-hours.

“It would have taken about 3-days for reconstruction of a power transmission tower but we did in quick time since Sankranthi festival was round the corner,” said Assistant Executive Engineer Rangaswamy to Deccan Chronicle on Friday.

“The dilapidated power transmission tower was about 40-year old,” said the AEE stating the reason for the tower to crash and in its place a robust tower has been constructed since the tower area falls under Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary of Hanur.

“The newly constructed tower is strong enough since the area is an elephant habitat,” the AEE said and stated “We could arrange men and machinery in a quick time. Materials were ferried from Mysuru while machineries such as earthmovers/excavators were roped in for the tower construction work from nearby areas.”

The construction of a new tower work began at around 7 am on January 12 and lasted for about 18-hours before it was completed on Tuesday at around 1 am,” Rangaswamy said. The tower was vital for power supply to about 120 villages of Hanur to Male Mahadeshwara Hills till Gopinatham, bordering Tamil Nadu. AEE said "Other towers in the area are strong."