CCTV Alert Helps Foil Burglary in Belthangady; Habitual Offender Nabbed

A burglary attempt at a locked house in Maladi village of Belthangady taluk was foiled after a woman living abroad spotted the intruder on her home’s CCTV feed and alerted a neighbour, leading to the suspect’s arrest by locals.

Police said Prakash Shetty, a resident of Maladi village, lodged a complaint after the incident near his house. His neighbour, Prema Shetty, who lives abroad, had installed CCTV cameras at her unoccupied home.

On November 9, Prema’s daughter noticed on the CCTV footage that an unidentified man had trespassed into the house and immediately alerted Prakash. When he rushed to the spot, Prakash saw the man standing on the roof holding an iron rod. On being confronted, the intruder jumped down and tried to flee.

When Prakash attempted to stop him, the accused allegedly attacked him with the iron rod. With the help of local residents, the suspect was overpowered and handed over to the Punjalakatte police.

The accused was identified as Kiran, a native of Kerala. Police said he is a habitual offender wanted in 13 other cases registered across Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru city, and Kerala.

A case has been registered at Punjalakatte Police Station under Sections 331(1), 62, 118(1), and 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.