CCB Arrest Whistle Blower IN Muda Plot Distribution Case

BENGALURU: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna was on Friday arrested by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru city based on a complaint filed by Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer D.B. Natesh, a former Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) who accused the activist of circulating his fake audio clip and manipulated content online to malign his image. A case was registered on February 18

However, his son alleged, he had been kept in the dark over the arrest of his father. Besides, a team of CCB sleuths conducted a search on his residence on a warrant in Gundu Rao Nagar in Mysuru city.

It may be recalled here Snehamayi Krishna was one of the three petitioners to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging plot distribution irregularities by MUDA and sought the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The activist moved the High Court of Karnataka against Siddaramaiah.

A couple of days back, the State Government promoted D.B. Natesh as Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board. Taking note of the promotion, Snehamayi Krishna suspected bribery in his promotion. Krishna alleged D.B. Natesh allegedly bribed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to avail promotion.

It is said the search by CCB at the residence of Snehamayi Krishna fetched them some documents and electronic devices in connection with the contents posted by the activist online. After his arrest, the activist was interrogated by CCB sleuths at their office.