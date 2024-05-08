CBI court sentences former Central Excise Superintendent to 3 years imprisonment in bribe case

Bangalore: The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bangalore, on Wednesday sentenced Jitendra Kumar Dagur, the then Superintendent of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST), to three years’ imprisonment with fine of Rs. 5 lakh in a bribery case.



The CBI registered a case on March 26, 2021 against Jitendra K Dagur, Superintendent of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST), Honnavar Range, Uttara Kannada. Karwar, on the allegation that the accused had demanded and accepted Rs.25,000 from the complainant for waiving off the tax and penalty for the financial year 2015-2016.

Thereafter, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 25,000 from the complainant.

After investigation, CBI had filed a charge sheet on August 27, 2021 against the accused. The court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.