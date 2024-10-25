CBI Arrests Congress MLA in Iron Export Case

Bengaluru: The Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases against MPs/MLAs, Bengaluru on Thursday convicted Congress MLA Satish Sail after he was found guilty in connection with illegal export of huge quantities of seized iron ore from Belekeri port of Karwar in Uttara Kannada district in 2010. Satish Sail representing Karwar assembly seat has been remanded to judicial custody by the special court.

However, the Court will announce the quantum of punishment in the case on Friday. Immediately after the Court pronounced its verdict, the sleuths of CBI arrested Satish Sail and took him to Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru.

The Court pronounced the verdict based on the charge sheet submitted by CBI sleuths against Satish Sail and others. Satish Sail has been convicted over his role as Managing Director of Shri Mallikarjuna Shipping Private limited and was accused for the offences under criminal conspiracy, cheating and theft under Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Along with Satish Sail, the Court also found retired Deputy Conservator of Forests Mahesh J. Biliye, Chetan Shah, K.V. Nagaraj, K.V.N. Govindaraj, K. Mahesh Kumar and Prem Chand, all belonging to private companies, guilty in the theft of seized iron ore export from Belekeri port, besides, criminal conspiracy and cheating.