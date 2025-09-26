Cauvery Aarti All Set to be Held for 5 Days in KRS Site

Bengaluru: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the maiden ‘Cauvery Aarti,’ to be held for 5-days from Friday at Brindavan Gardens in the vicinity of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir of Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district. The programme is modeled on the lines of ‘Ganga Aarti’ at Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

The ‘Cauvery Aarti’ programme will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar who is also the Irrigation Minister on Friday at 6 pm at Brindavan Gardens in the vicinity of Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir site, in Mandya district.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inspected the arrangements being made at the venue and stated the ‘Cauvery Aarti’ programme is expected to draw as many as 10,000 devotees/visitors each day of the programme to offer gratitude to River Cauvery the lifeline of Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and other districts of south Karnataka before quenching thirst of people of Tamil Nadu.

Visitors to Brindavan Gardens on all 5-days will be distributed laddus, as prasada (sacred food) of Mother Cauvery. The programme would draw devotees from Kerala, Tamil Nadu among other parts. For devotees attending the ‘Cauvery Aarti,’ there will be no parking fee at the Brindavan Gardens or toll collection on all 5-days for the convenience of visitors.