Caste Survey: Sunil Kumar Warns of Taluk-Level Protests

Udupi: Karkala MLA and BJP state general secretary V Sunil Kumar on Sunday demanded that the Karnataka government issue an official statement confirming the removal of Christian names from Hindu caste listings before proceeding with the caste census.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, he criticized the government for conducting the exercise hastily and without proper preparation, alleging that it is being rushed under pressure from the Chief Minister.

Sunil Kumar said the government must consult all stakeholders before moving forward. He highlighted that 47 Hindu sub-castes have been added with Christian names, sparking public objections.

“Till now, neither the commission nor the government has officially declared that these names have been removed. The government says the commission should decide, and the commission says it is considering,” he said.

He warned that if no action is taken, protests in every taluk could be unavoidable.

The BJP leader accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of politicizing the census to expand influence. “Siddaramaiah wants to be the Pope of Karnataka. In his last term, he wore Tipu Sultan’s attire, and now he appears to be adopting a priestly persona. The government is giving the impression of functioning as a puppet of mullahs and priests. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is working as Fr Siddaramaiah,” Sunil Kumar said, repeatedly referring to Siddaramaiah as “Fr Siddaramaiah” during the press conference.

He also criticized the addition of Christian names for OBC and Dalit sub-castes, saying it undermines social justice and violates the constitutional framework.

“New caste listings require proper study of genealogy. Without this, there is no legal or constitutional basis to add new entries,” he said, questioning Siddaramaiah’s understanding of the Constitution.

Sunil Kumar also criticized the government’s approach to the caste survey, comparing it to previous exercises like the Kantharaj and Jayaprakash reports, which he said were neglected.