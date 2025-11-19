Can’t Be KPCC Chief Forever: Shivakumar Amid Leadership Change Speculations

BENGALURU: “I can’t remain as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) forever,” stated Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to party workers and said “Some others will be given charge of KPCC as I will be completing 6 years as president of KPCC in March, 2026.” He revealed “I wanted to step down as KPCC Chief after assuming charge as Deputy Chief Minister in 2023 itself.”

It is said D.K. Shivakumar is a frontrunner to succeed Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru said “I have presented 16 budgets so far under various governments" and exuded confidence of presenting a budget in 2026 which will be 17th in his political career.

Shivakumar said “I have no idea how long I will remain in the post,” and expressed he has a strong desire to construct about 100 Congress party offices in the State during his term as KPCC President.

The KPCC president said president of All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have asked to continue in the post for some more time and stated “I am discharging my duties.”

“Before I exit, I wish to leave an indelible mark as president of KPCC,” said Shivakumar but assured the party men that he will remain in party leadership. He said “I’m ready to discharge my roles and responsibilities for the period decided by (Sonia) Gandhi family and AICC president.” “I will not sacrifice or run away,” he asserted.

Shivakumar said the central party leadership sought a list of leaders who are not cooperating in party activities. For some, only power matters and not the party and such leaders who have ignored the party will get suitable replies from Central leaders at an appropriate time.