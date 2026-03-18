Canal Breach Near Basapur Damages Crops, Roads; Farmers Stage Protest

Koppal: A breach in the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal near Basapur village in Koppal taluk on Tuesday night led to flooding of fields, damaging crops, houses and infrastructure, and triggering protests by farmers.

The canal developed a breach around 10.30 pm. The gushing water entered adjoining farmlands, inundating vast stretches of agricultural land and causing extensive losses.

Preliminary estimates indicate that crops across nearly 200 acres were damaged, with standing paddy fields being washed away in some places. Farmers said sand and stones deposited by the force of the water damaged their crops.

The water is also said to have affected the motorcycles parked near the fields and roads near the canal were also damaged due to the force of the water, disrupting movement in the area.

Angered by the losses, farmers staged a protest near the breach site, raising slogans against the government and officials. They demanded that the district administration visit the spot immediately and initiate relief measures.