Canadian Vlogger’s Viral Video on Bengaluru Footpaths Spurs Swift Civic Action
Greater Bengaluru Authority joins NGO-led drive to clean and restore pedestrian paths near Majestic
A viral video recorded by a Canadian vlogger, highlighting the "neglected and poor condition" of pavements in the city, has prompted a swift response from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which joined a cleaning drive organised by an NGO. In the 30-minute video shot on Thursday, Youtuber Caleb Friesen documented the difficulty in walking a 2.4 km stretch on Bengaluru's pedestrian paths, from Majestic bus stand to a coffee shop, capturing its alleged poor and neglected condition.
The clip drew widespread public criticism against the civic authorities for the alleged negligence. In the aftermath of the viral clip, the civic authorities, GBA jumped into swift action to repair the stretch. Along with private volunteers, they organised a footpath-cleaning drive. To show support and motivate the team, Bengaluru Central City Commissioner Rajendra Cholan joined the volunteers on Saturday and shared snacks with them after the restoration work.