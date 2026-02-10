Canada Police Began Probe Into Death Of Nelamangala Native: Home Minister

BENGALURU: On the orders of the Canadian government, Canada police have taken-up investigation into the killing of Chandan Kumar (37) working in Toronto, Canada as a Project Director. Unidentified person shot dead Chandan Kumar in a parking area of a shopping centre in Toronto, said Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar. The deceased belonged to Thyamagondlu near Nelamangala.

Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar met the bereaved family members and later told reporters the case for shooting Chandan Kumar will be known after the investigation by the Canadian police. The report will be furnished to the Indian Embassy and later to the External Affairs Ministry.

“We will get details from the External Affairs Ministry,” he said. The mortal remains of Chandan Kumar are expected to reach Bengaluru on Saturday.

Paramesh said he spoke to the friends of deceased Chandan Kumar to gather details about what led to his killing in Toronto and termed Chandan Kumar a “popular” person who rendered a helping hand to the needy especially to Kannadigas in Toronto.

Chandan Kumar’s father Nandakumar, a retired teacher and his mother Shylaja explained to Parameshwar the hardship their son went through before he moved to Canada.

Shyalaja, over the loss of her son, stated “I lost a gem of a person.” She said her son kept a low profile.

“I spoke to him a week back,” she said while her husband spoke to Chandan Kumar about three-days back before the tragedy struck their family. Shyalaja said “We were eager to get him married but a tragedy occurred.”