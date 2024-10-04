CAMPCO denies drop in price of arecanut

Mangaluru: The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO) has strongly denied the possibility of a potential drop in the price of arecanut.

CAMPCO President Kishore Kumar Kodgi stated that such rumors cause confusion and undermine the morale of arecanut farmers.

Messages had been circulating, suggesting a drop in the price of arecanut due to imports. This created concern among the farmers. To prevent panic selling, CAMPCO has reassured the public not to be alarmed.

"There is a high demand for our Chali (white) variety of arecanut in Northern India, and there is no reason for prices to fall. CAMPCO is committed to safeguarding the interests of arecanut farmers and providing sincere service. Imported arecanut neither match the quality nor the price of our domestic produce. We urge farmers not to be misled by such rumours and to sell their produce gradually, as needed, to CAMPCO or other cooperatives," Kodgi said.

"Currently, the price of Chali arecanut has risen. With the improved quality of the new crop following the rains, we assure farmers they will receive better prices in the coming days. We also request that farmers avoid mixing their high-quality produce with the inferior arecanut offered by traders," he added.