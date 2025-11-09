Call to Declare Six Karnataka Coastal Sites as Heritage Monuments

Udupi: Archaeologist and researcher Prof T Murugeshi, Founder-Director of Aadima Kala Trust (R) of Udupi has urged the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums to declare six major archaeological sites along the Karnataka coast as notified heritage monuments, citing their national and historical significance.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Archaeology and Museums, Mysuru, Prof Murugeshi said the sites spread across Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts represent important prehistoric and megalithic cultural phases and require urgent protection.

“These places are of great importance in the history of the region and must be preserved. Further research at these sites could offer deeper insight into the antiquity and evolution of civilization. Hence, I have requested the authorities to notify them as protected historical monuments,” Prof. Murugeshi told Deccan Chronicle.

The sites include Avalakkipare and Buddhanajeddu within the Kollur Wildlife Sanctuary, Gavali in Kundapur taluk, and Madmalpade in Karkala taluk all in Udupi district along with Moodukonaje near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district, and Baradakallu Bole near Karuru in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

Avalakkipare is a prehistoric site featuring over 20 rock art of humans, animals and geometric figures spread across half an acre. Discovered by Prof Murugeshi in 2019 and is regarded as one of coastal Karnataka’s oldest artistic expressions.

Bheemanapare in Buddhanajeddu features more than 40 prehistoric rock art depicting humans, animals and birds. It was discovered by Prof Murugeshi in 2009 and presented at a national rock art conference the following year.

The Gavali site, first documented in 1982 by archaeologist Dr B Vasantha Shetty, showcases several images of bulls carved on natural rock surfaces. In 2010, Prof Murugeshi unearthed Neolithic stone tools at the site, confirming continued human activity through successive cultural periods.

Baradakallu Bole near Karuru in Bhatkal taluk was discovered in April 2024 by researchers Jagadish Asode and Madhuri Chougule. The site features figures of humans, animals and linear motifs etched on rocks inside a dense reserve forest.

The Madmalpade site, located on a rocky hill in Palli village of Karkala taluk, contains a well-preserved Megalithic dolmen burial documented by Prof Murugeshi in 2013.

Prof Murugeshi in his letter stated that the site faces danger from large-scale stone quarrying. He has urged the government to declare it a protected archaeological monument.

Situated on Moriyar Hill near Moodbidri, the Moodukonaje site in Dakshina Kannada district has two Megalithic dolmen burials first recorded by archaeologist Dr P Gururaja Bhat in 1970. Recent explorations by Prof Murugeshi have uncovered terracotta figurines and other artefacts, shedding new light on early coastal societies.