Cabinet Decides for a Fresh Socio-economic Survey in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The cabinet meeting on Thursday took a “unanimous” decision to hold a fresh socio-economic survey in the State since the previous socio-economic survey prepared by Backward Classes Commission is 10 years old and as per the Section 11 clause (1) of the Backward Class Act, 1995, the 10 year old report is not “valid.”

The Backward Classes Commission headed by Kantaraj conducted a socio-economic survey that started its survey on March 11, 2015 and completed on May 30, 2015. After Kantaraj, former Lok Sabha Jayaprakash Hegade headed the Commission and submitted the report in February 2024 while the State Government discussed in detail the report by placing it in the cabinet in 2025.

“There will be changes in socio-economic conditions after a period of 10 years,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the cabinet meeting in Bengaluru and stated Section 2 of the Backward Class Act, 1995 clearly says “Before initiating a fresh survey, the Backward Classes Commissioner should be consulted. We will consult the Commission.”

Siddaramaiah said he was summoned by his party high command to discuss the socio-economic report and president of All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi among others suggested to him to hold a fresh socio-economic survey.

“The fresh socio-economic survey will be completed in 90-days,” said the Chief Minister.

He accused the former Chief Minister and Union Minister of Large Scale Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy did not receive the socio-economic report when he was heading Janata Dal Secular and Congress coalition government in 2018-19. Next came the Bharatiya Janata Party government in 2019 and it too refrained from accepting the report.

“After Congress party came to power in 2023, the report was accepted in February, 2024 but could not be placed before the cabinet over Lok Sabha elections coming in the way,” the Chief Minister said.