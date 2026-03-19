Bypoll Watch: Rs 15.50 Lakh Cash Seized During Vehicle Check In Bagalkot

Bagalkot: Officials have seized Rs 15.50 lakh in unaccounted cash at the Nayanegali checkpost amid intensified enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Bagalkot Assembly by-election.

Officials have stepped up surveillance across the district in view of the bypoll. The team led by PMGSY Assistant Executive Engineer Akashkumar Jadhav, intercepted a car during routine checks at the checkpost and found the cash being transported under suspicious circumstances.

The vehicle, a car was travelling from Babaleshwar towards Kushtagi when it was stopped for inspection. Upon checking, officials discovered Rs 15.50 lakh in cash in the car. The occupants, however, failed to produce any valid documents to justify the amount.

Following this, the cash was seized and a case registered. Election authorities said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and purpose of the money.