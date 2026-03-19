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Bypoll Watch: Rs 15.50 Lakh Cash Seized During Vehicle Check In Bagalkot

Karnataka
19 March 2026 10:47 PM IST

The vehicle, a car was travelling from Babaleshwar towards Kushtagi when it was stopped for inspection. Upon checking, officials discovered Rs 15.50 lakh in cash in the car.

Bypoll Watch: Rs 15.50 Lakh Cash Seized During Vehicle Check In Bagalkot
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Election authorities said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and purpose of the money.— Image By Arrangement

Bagalkot: Officials have seized Rs 15.50 lakh in unaccounted cash at the Nayanegali checkpost amid intensified enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Bagalkot Assembly by-election.

Officials have stepped up surveillance across the district in view of the bypoll. The team led by PMGSY Assistant Executive Engineer Akashkumar Jadhav, intercepted a car during routine checks at the checkpost and found the cash being transported under suspicious circumstances.

The vehicle, a car was travelling from Babaleshwar towards Kushtagi when it was stopped for inspection. Upon checking, officials discovered Rs 15.50 lakh in cash in the car. The occupants, however, failed to produce any valid documents to justify the amount.

Following this, the cash was seized and a case registered. Election authorities said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and purpose of the money.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
By-elections cash seized model code of conduct 
India Southern States Karnataka 
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