By-Poll Results Will Reflect Ground Reality, Says Yediyurappa Targeting Siddaramaiah

BAGALKOT: Stepping up his attack ahead of the crucial by-elections, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday claimed that the results in Bagalkot and Davanagere South would end the political theatrics of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

During his campaign, Yediyurappa projected Charantimath as a credible and clean candidate. He appealed to voters to back the BJP and ensure a decisive mandate.



BSY expressed confidence that the party would secure victory in Bagalkot by a margin of over 10,000 votes and also win the Davanagere South seat.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was under the illusion that elections could be won through money power, liquor, muscle power, misuse of authority and by sowing the seeds of caste divisions. However, voters have become aware and will not fall for such tactics,” he said.

“If God gives me strength, I will travel across the state for the next four to five years. Not just in this by-election, we will secure a majority and form the government in the 2028 Assembly elections,” he said.

He further said the party must remain vigilant and prepared to face elections in any constituency, in contrast to what he suggested was a lack of confidence on the part of Siddaramaiah.

“There is no doubt that we will win in Bagalkot by a margin of over 10,000. Let us celebrate the victory of Charantimath with lakhs of party workers,” he added.



At a separate programme marking the BJP’s foundation day, Yediyurappa called for strengthening the party at the grassroots level. He urged workers to reach out to people at the booth level and ensure effective delivery of government schemes.

“People are at the centre of our politics, and service to them must remain our priority,” he said, adding that the party’s growth since its inception in 1980 was driven by public support and organisational strength.

Speaking to reporters later, Yediyurappa reiterated that the BJP would win both the Bagalkot and Davanagere South by-elections. Referring to the Chief Minister’s repeated visits to the constituency, he said it reflected the Congress leadership’s concern over the outcome of the polls.