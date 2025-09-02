BWSSB Launches ‘Annapoorna Scheme’ for Sanitation Workers

Bengaluru:The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Monday launched “Annapoorna Scheme,” wherein as many as 700 sanitation workers attached to Board (BWSSB) will get Rs 1,500 every month credited to their smart cards powered by a private bank wherein smart card holders can use it at food outlets of their choice to have breakfast.

The “Annapoorna Scheme” was rolled out by Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Monday and the scheme combines technology (issuing smart cards) with compassion.



With the launch of the scheme, Bengaluru is the first city to provide direct financial assistance for daily breakfast to sanitation workers. The scheme is termed by BWSSB as “Smart City with a Humane Touch” initiative. BWSSB exudes confidence the “Annapoorna Scheme” of the Board could become a model for other metropolitan cities of the country.



The key features of the “Annapoorna Scheme” include smart cards with direct cash transfers of Rs 1,500 monthly credit, 700 plus sanitation workers to get benefits under the scheme, sanitation workers have freedom of choice in selecting breakfast and the scheme is aimed at offering dignity, health and nutrition.



After the “Annapoorna Scheme,” BWSSB plans to bring more such welfare measures for its sanitation workforce in coming days. Chairman of BWSSB Dr Ram Prashath Manohar over the launch of “Annapoorna Scheme,” said “This is our way of saluting the relentless efforts of those sanitation workers to keep our city clean. We want every worker to begin the day with good health, nutrition and respect.”