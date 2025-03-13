BWSSB first in the country to get BTS certification

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) became the first water supply board in the country to get Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its piped drinking water supply management.

BIS certification covers a wide spectrum of water supply operations such as water intake from source, treatment, storage and pumping, distribution through pipeline network, ongoing maintenance and quality assurance and consumer metering and billing.

Prior to certification by BIS, its team members conduct extensive assessment of BWSSB’s operation such as collection and testing of water samples from different locations of the city, verification of compliance with national drinking water standards among other stringent evaluation processes.

Over the BIS certification to BWSSB, its chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar on Thursday stated “BIS certification is a major milestone for Bengaluru’s water utility, serving millions of residents. Ensuring quality service remains our highest priority.”

The Chairman attributed the BIS certification to “Adherence to rigorous quality management practices which has enabled us to achieve this recognition.”

While, Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said “Providing clean and safe drinking water to Bengaluru’s residents has always been our top priority.”

Adding, he said, “It is a matter of great pride that BWSSB is the first organization in the country to receive BIS certification for its water supply system.”