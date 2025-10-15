BWSSB Becomes First Indian Member Of Global Smart Water Networks Forum

BENGALURU: In recognition of its smart metering, wastewater reuse among other citizen engagement platforms, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) earned a membership of Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN) and with this membership, BWSSB became the first Indian water utility to be inducted as a member of the SWAN-a globally renowned body dedicated to advancing digital and data-driven water management.

The announcement of BWSSB induction into SWAN was made at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday at the India’s leading Trade Fair for Water, Sewage, Solid Waste and Recycling.

SWAN members include utilities, technology providers, researchers and regulators from over 50 countries working together to build smarter and more sustainable water systems. The membership to SWAN allows BWSSB to gain access to cutting-edge global best practices, research collaborations and smart water technologies.

At the fair, key officials, experts and stakeholders discussed Bengaluru’s roadmap towards integrated water management and digital utility transformation.

Sharing the induction of BWSSB into SWAN, Chairman of BWSSB Dr Ram Prasath Manohar stated “It’s not just a recognition of our progress but an opportunity to learn, collaborate and lead India’s transition to smarter, more resilient water systems.”

Under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, the Chairman of BWSSB said “Our focus is on building global partnerships and adopting world-class service standards, the vision envisaged by Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.”