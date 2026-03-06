Budget Announces Mysuru To Be Developed As The Second It Capital, Bans On Usage Of Mobile Phones Under-16

BENGALURU: Yet another milestone reached by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, holding Finance portfolio, who presented his 17th budget on Friday with a total outlay of Rs 4, 48, 004 crore and with it he became the Finance Minister with the highest budget presentations in Karnataka. However, his budget presentations have come under various tenures in 3-decades.

Earlier this year in January, Siddaramaiah became the longest serving Chief Minister of Karnataka going past late Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs. For his home district, Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced to develop Mysuru city as the second IT capital of the State.

With the support extended to the IT sector, more than 30,000 employees are working in 100 companies in Mysuru and to ease the congestion in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister stated to develop Mysuru city as the second IT city of Karnataka.

A revised administrative approval has been accorded for the Film City in Mysuru. With revised administrative approval accorded, he said, a theme park, star hotels and restaurants are included. In another announcement in the budget for Mysuru, Siddaramaiah stated to develop an aerospace park adjacent to the Mysuru Airport by Karnataka Areas Industrial Development Board (KIADB).

The major allocations in the budget include-education department of Rs 47, 224 crore, department of women and child welfare of Rs 34, 929 crore, energy department of Rs 29, 947 crore, rural development and panchayat raj of Rs 26, 559 crore, irrigation of Rs 22, 436 crore, heathcare gets Rs 17, 817 crore, agriculture of Rs 8, 373 crore among others.

The budget presented by Siddaramaiah stated to ban usage of mobile phones by students under 16 years with the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage by children including usage of social media and the budget said to re-introduce student union elections in colleges and universities to foster leadership, responsibility and inculcate democratic values in students.

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Technology Park 9ART-PARK) under Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will be set-up a robotics and AI campus called “Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone” in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation and Keonics.

A detailed project Report will be prepared for establishing a government medical college each in Vijayapura and Kolar districts. A new Information Technology park will be established in Mangaluru to promote Global Capability Centre Policy by Keonics.

A detailed project report has been submitted to the Union Government to establish a state-of-the-art Science City at Adinarayana Hosahalli in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 233 crore. Once the approval is provided the State will initiate steps to design and develop the Science City.

With an objective to mitigate man-animal conflicts, various measures will be implemented under the ‘Karnataka Man-Animal Conflict Mitigation Program’ at an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore over the next five years.

“We are formulating a unique Karnataka model for strong and sustainable development. These are described as the “11G Economic Model” consisting of Guarantee Economy, Good Public Education, Good Health for All, Grassroots Economy, Good Governance, Gig Economy, Geographical Equality, Global Trade Economy, Globe-Trotting Economy, Green Economy and Growing Urban Economy,” Siddaramaiah said.