 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Boost For Coastal Innovation: Mangaluru Tech Park Gets Cabinet Nod

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
9 Oct 2025 10:55 PM IST

Giving details about the project IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the proposed project, to be taken up on survey numbers 129 and 113, will be implemented on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

Boost For Coastal Innovation: Mangaluru Tech Park Gets Cabinet Nod
x
IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge—Image By Arrangement

Mangaluru: In a major boost to Mangaluru’s technology and innovation ecosystem, the state Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to develop a tech park at Blueberry Hills under the Public-Private Partnership model.

Giving details about the project IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the proposed project, to be taken up on survey numbers 129 and 113, will be implemented on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. The tech park aims to promote Mangaluru as a hub for digital growth and innovation, providing infrastructure for IT and knowledge-based industries.

It may be recalled that Minister Priyank Kharge, during his visit to Mangaluru on September 24, had assured approval for setting up a tech park in the city — a promise now fulfilled with the Cabinet’s green signal.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Minister Priyank Kharge Mangaluru technology 
India Southern States Karnataka Mangaluru 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X