Boost For Coastal Innovation: Mangaluru Tech Park Gets Cabinet Nod

Mangaluru: In a major boost to Mangaluru’s technology and innovation ecosystem, the state Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to develop a tech park at Blueberry Hills under the Public-Private Partnership model.

Giving details about the project IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the proposed project, to be taken up on survey numbers 129 and 113, will be implemented on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. The tech park aims to promote Mangaluru as a hub for digital growth and innovation, providing infrastructure for IT and knowledge-based industries.

It may be recalled that Minister Priyank Kharge, during his visit to Mangaluru on September 24, had assured approval for setting up a tech park in the city — a promise now fulfilled with the Cabinet’s green signal.