Bommai Terms Congress Convention in Haveri a Zero-Achievement Meet

Haveri: Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai strongly attacked the Congress government in the state over its decision to hold a convention in Haveri on February 13, terming it a “zero-achievement meet” and alleging that the administration was steeped in corruption.



Speaking to reporters in Haveri, Bommai said that such conventions will not benefit the people in any way.

“What achievements do they have to showcase? Holding a convention for zero achievement has no meaning. People have lost faith in this corruption-ridden government,” he asserted.

Bommai said the ruling party was using public money for political purposes.

“They have the power and they will gather people using government funds. They will speak politics using government money and organise a Congress convention with public funds. Sometimes the Chief Minister will show his strength and sometimes the Deputy Chief Minister will do so,” he alleged.

Responding to questions on the government’s claim of providing houses to beneficiaries, Bommai said the housing schemes were implemented during the tenure of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. “What is the logic in distributing houses elsewhere and claiming credit for another government’s achievements? The Congress party has mastered the art of projecting others’ achievements as its own,” he charged.

Bommai also accused the State government of failing to release funds to local bodies. “Just as States receive grants from the Centre, the State government must release funds recommended by the State Finance Commission to gram panchayats, taluk and district panchayats, and urban local bodies. The government is supposed to release Rs 2,000 crore, but for the past two-and-a-half years, not a single grant has been released. Yet they speak about decentralisation. They must first explain why funds have not been released,” he demanded.