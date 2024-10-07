Bommai Signals Pressure for Leadership Change in Karnataka Congress

“Siddaramaiah is mentally preparing to resign amid growing activities within the Congress party,” Bommai asserted while speaking to reporters at Gadag on Monday.

He denied any involvement by the BJP in destabilizing the Congress government in the state.

“The ruling party members who are aspiring for the CM’s post seem more eager for a leadership change than the opposition,” Bommai said.

“If Siddaramaiah resigns, the Congress government will not return to power and BJP will have a chance. Hence, the Congress is making continuous efforts to sustain their government. The state's administration has come to a standstill. Funds are not being released for development works. This is a setback for Karnataka. It is unfortunate that the state has to endure such a government. But we will not destabilize it," he added.

When asked about BJP state president BY Vijayendra meeting Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Bommai said that there is no need for any speculations.

“It could have been for some other purpose. Our high command is clear—there is no question of destabilizing the government. Our fight is principled, especially against corruption,” Bommai asserted.

Regarding Vijayendra's comment about a possible leadership change after Dasara, Bommai responded, “That is Vijayendra’s calculation. In my view, Siddaramaiah is mentally preparing to resign.”

Bommai also questioned the timing of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s focus on the caste census report, suggesting that it came only after accusations related to the Muda land scam surfaced.

“He is speaking about releasing the survey report after accusations surfaced in the land scam (MUDA scam). There is opposition to the caste census within the Congress party, with DCM DK Shivakumar and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa opposing it. There is no clarity or unity on the issue within the party,” he asserted.

Bommai urged for the early release of the caste census report and discussion on it.