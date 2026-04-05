Bommai Refuses Honorary Doctorate, Says Public Trust Is Highest Honour

HAVERI: Haveri MP and Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has declined to accept the honorary doctorate that was scheduled to be conferred on him at the first convocation of Haveri University scheduled for April 6.

The university had announced honorary doctorates for three, including Bommai.

In a statement on Sunday, Bommai expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Syndicate members of the university for selecting him for the honour. However, he said he had already conveyed his decision to the Vice-Chancellor that he would not be accepting the doctorate.

“As I am engaged in public service, I do not seek any awards for it. I believe that the love and trust of the people are the greatest honours for public service. Therefore, I humbly reiterate that I will not accept the honorary doctorate,” Bommai stated in a message on social media.

Bommai further said that honorary doctorates should be reserved for individuals who have rendered distinguished and long-standing service in a particular field. “It is my personal view that it is not appropriate to award honorary doctorates to politicians or those engaged in social service out of self-motivation. I request that this matter be reconsidered,” he added.