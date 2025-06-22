Bommai Puts Siddaramaiah Under Lens After Patil’s Explosive Letter

Gadag: Haveri MP and Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken a sharp dig at the Congress-led state government, stating that all eyes are on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over a letter written by Law Minister HK Patil expressing discontent with the handling of illegal mining cases.

Speaking to reporters in Gadag on Saturday, Bommai said, Law Minister HK Patil had brought to light a very significant issue by stating that nearly 90 percent of cases related to illegal mining remained unresolved.

“It is the Congress government that is in power in the state, and Patil himself is part of the cabinet. The people of the state are now watching to see how the Chief Minister responds to his own minister’s letter,” Bommai remarked.

“In his letter, Patil had stressed the need for the establishment of a special court and a high-level probe into the illegal mining cases. Though several cases have already been registered and SITs formed, the SIT heads themselves face serious allegations. Even the CBI is investigating some of these cases,” he said.

“Patil has spoken about cases predating 2017-18. It was during Siddaramaiah’s previous term that the Centre enacted a law mandating e-auction of mining leases. But a day before this law came into force, the Karnataka government renewed several mining leases to favored parties. Will HK Patil agree to probe these lease renewals as well?” Bommai asked.

When asked about Congress MLA BR Patil’s recent remark alleging corruption in the allocation of government housing, Bommai said that those who speak against corruption are not respected in Congress.

“BR Patil often raises important issues, but no one in the Congress takes him seriously. It is evident that those who speak against corruption are not respected within the party,” he added.