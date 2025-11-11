Bommai Dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Chori Allegations

Haveri: Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” allegation as baseless, saying none of Gandhi’s charges had ever stood and were all “hit-and-run cases.”

Speaking to reporters in Haveri on Monday, Bommai said, “Congress people are thieves. How did they get 136 seats in the Assembly elections? How many votes increased between the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections? Which party was in power then? Who were the officials then, and under whose control were they working? They themselves committed theft and are now calling others thieves. It is like the saying, ‘Ulta chor kotwal ko daante’ (the thief scolds the constable). That is the situation now,” he remarked.

On the allegations related to the ‘Brazil model’ photo, Bommai said the matter had already been clarified.

"None of the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi have ever stood — they are all ‘hit-and-run’ cases,” he remarked.

When asked about reports of inmates using mobile phones inside Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, Bommai said, “The situation inside reflects the nature of the government outside. This government withdraws cases filed against SDPI and PFI members. If you withdraw cases against those who attacked a police station, what message are you sending? Such people get encouraged because of this. It is the result of corruption — which runs from the jail all the way up to the third floor of Vidhana Soudha,” he alleged.