Bommai Accuses Siddaramaiah of Losing Control Over Cabinet

Gadag: In a strong political attack, Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of losing grip over his Cabinet and bureaucracy, claiming that the Congress government has “wasted two-and-a-half years without a single development milestone” and is now resorting to “political drama to cover its failures.”

Speaking to reporters in Gadag on Wednesday, Bommai said, “The Chief Minister has completed two and a half years in office, but there is not a single notable achievement to show. The government should explain to the people on what basis they have completed this period.”

“The Chief Minister says one thing, his deputy DK Shivakumar says something entirely different, and the ministers say something else. Siddaramaiah has lost grip over his Cabinet. Even though the high command has instructed them not to discuss leadership change, their own leaders are speaking about it. This shows the CM’s failure to maintain control,” Bommai charged.

Responding to questions about the allegations of funds being diverted from Karnataka to support the Congress campaign in Bihar, Bommai claimed that such practices were not new. “Whenever the Congress is in power here, money from Karnataka finds its way to other states. The same has happened before. Telangana too is financially weak now, and the Congress is eyeing Karnataka’s resources,” he alleged.

On “November Revolution” talk, Bommai said it is not the people who are witnessing a revolution but a growing disillusionment with the government. “The Congress has forgotten governance. Development has become a mirage. There is no financial discipline, and to cover up their failures, they are resorting to political drama,” he remarked.

He alleged that there was complete lack of coordination among top leaders.

Asked about growing demands for a Dalit Chief Minister, Bommai said, “If a Dalit becomes CM, we will welcome it. But the problem is that even the present CM is not performing. As long as Karnataka’s destiny remains in Congress’ hands, the state cannot progress.”

On the question of Siddaramaiah contesting again, Bommai said he expects him to do so. “He often says he won’t contest, but that’s only for the moment. He always changes his mind later. I’m certain Siddaramaiah will once again enter the fray in the 2028 Assembly elections,” he remarked.